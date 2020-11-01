Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Shares of EIG stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $928.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Employers during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Employers by 414.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Employers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

