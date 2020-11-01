Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ENLAY stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.49. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

