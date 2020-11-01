Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.49. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

