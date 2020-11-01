Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:ETRN opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

