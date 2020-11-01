Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

ESNT opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a net margin of 49.62% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Essent Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

