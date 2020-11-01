Ethic Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,413,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 878,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,789,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $137.11. 7,364,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.