Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Etsy worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $10.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.59. 5,604,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.97. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $113,931.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,251.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $9,996,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

