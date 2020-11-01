Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has $150.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $162.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.92.

Everbridge stock opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $3,251,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock worth $9,283,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 442.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 225,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,254,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 209,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,001,000 after purchasing an additional 109,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 91,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,743,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

