Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $140.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.50.

EXAS stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

