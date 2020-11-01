Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,778. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

