Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $141.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $676,143.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at $847,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $2,363,572.40. Insiders sold 84,915 shares of company stock worth $7,726,778 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Exact Sciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Exact Sciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

