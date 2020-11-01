Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 251.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

OTCMKTS EIFZF remained flat at $$23.33 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $35.04.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.