Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,142,000 after acquiring an additional 317,783 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,340,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,104,000 after purchasing an additional 260,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,230. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.