Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $315.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.84.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $263.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.