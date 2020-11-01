FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

FBK stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $947.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In related news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

