Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. Ferro has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferro will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ferro by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ferro by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ferro by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

