Fiduciary Planning LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,853,000 after purchasing an additional 836,139 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.11. 7,364,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

