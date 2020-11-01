First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 24.7% in October

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,650,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 18,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.41. 4,679,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,434,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. First Horizon National has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

