First Merchants Corp Sells 4,109 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,190. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.55. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.