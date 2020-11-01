First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

