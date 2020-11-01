First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 134.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $15,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 116.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of First Solar by 972.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Solar by 99.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,738,898 shares of company stock worth $599,198,523. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,665,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $97.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

