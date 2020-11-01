Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. 12,620,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

