FLIP Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. FLIP has a market capitalization of $382,024.21 and $253.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00204398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00030240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.01194742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000561 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.