Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of FND stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 1,812,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 14,800 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $996,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,051,454 shares of company stock valued at $409,546,362 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

