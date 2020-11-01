FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FLIDF remained flat at $$30.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Danske lowered shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and equipment for cement and mineral industries. It operates through the following segments: Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement. The Customer Services segment consists of full suite of parts, services, and maintenance solutions.

