Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,313,900 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 424.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 10.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $331,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

