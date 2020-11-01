Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.71-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.39424-419.6544 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.92 million.Forward Air also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

FWRD stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 229,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit