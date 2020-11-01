Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.71-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $404.39424-419.6544 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.92 million.Forward Air also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.71-0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

FWRD stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 229,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. Insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock worth $844,550 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

