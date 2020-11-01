Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

