Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $468,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 875,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,366,000 after purchasing an additional 156,972 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

