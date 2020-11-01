FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FRESENIUS SE &/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

