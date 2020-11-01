Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Frontline by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.