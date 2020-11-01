Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 14,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 48,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 451,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $32.53. 645,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,903. The firm has a market cap of $719.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.11 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. CSFB upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at $52,676,339.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $159,965.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

