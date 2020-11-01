GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

