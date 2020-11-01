General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GD. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of GD opened at $131.33 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after buying an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after buying an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after buying an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,018,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,248,000 after buying an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

