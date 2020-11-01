Givaudan’s (GVDNY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $81.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

