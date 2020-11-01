Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stake Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI remained flat at $$35.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 332,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. Analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

