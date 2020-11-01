Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 284,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 219.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 287,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 197,933 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 26.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,372 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 263.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 89,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 77.8% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 81,052 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.37. 330,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

