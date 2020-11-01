Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

OMAB opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 938.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

