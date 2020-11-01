Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Up 24.8% in October

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NYSE:GPM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 383,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

