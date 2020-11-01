Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.46 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,451,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,678,000 after purchasing an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 320.9% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,616 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $137.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,422,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,273,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.55.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.