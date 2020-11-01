Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.