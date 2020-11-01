HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Update

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $123.94. 1,718,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $31,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

