HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Commerzbank started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

HLFFF stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit