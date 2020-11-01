Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of HIHO opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIHO shares. TheStreet raised Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Highway from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.