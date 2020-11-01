Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 798 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,039. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.