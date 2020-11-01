HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 324.55 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 307.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 359.15. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

