(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of (HYLN) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. (HYLN) has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

(HYLN) Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

