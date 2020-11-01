Hyman Charles D Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,036.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,168.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,890.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,532.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

