IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 30th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 2,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

IGIFF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

