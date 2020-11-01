Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,437,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 1,858,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 495.7 days.
OTCMKTS:IENVF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
About Infraestructura Energética Nova
