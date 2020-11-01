Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,437,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 1,858,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 495.7 days.

OTCMKTS:IENVF remained flat at $$3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Get Infraestructura Energética Nova alerts:

About Infraestructura Energética Nova

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Gas and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.